AWS Data Engineer – Johannesburg – up to R800 Per Hour at E – merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sandown

This technology company is enthusiastic about resolving business challenges for their clients and is actively seeking an AWS Data Engineer to join their team. By employing advanced data analytics, actuarial services, software development, and automation, this remarkable business serves both large corporations listed on the JSE and non-listed clients in the private and public sectors.

If chosen, you will have the chance to flaunt your data engineering skills in a high-tech environment alongside other high-calibre data professionals, with the pleasure of an incredible work/life balance of 1 day in office per week.

If you possess the exceptional qualities that this impressive organization seeks and believe you have what it takes, APPLY NOW!

Got The Skills?

SQL (advanced)

Python/Pandas (expert)

AWS Suite (advanced)

RDBMS databases

Scripting and automation tools (Postgres, PowerShell, Bash, or similar)

Do You Qualify?

Degree (Computer Science, Engineering, or similar)

5 years’ experience in Python development

3 years’ experience as an AWS data engineer

The Reference Number for this position is BRM57337 which is a Hybrid 12-Month Contract position based in Sandton, Johannesburg offering a rate of up to R800 Per Hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bryce at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

SQL

Python

AWS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position