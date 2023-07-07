Business Intelligence Specialist / Data Scientist (Saudi Arabia) – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Jul 7, 2023

Seeking candidates who are interested to work in Saudi Arabia.
1 x Business Intelligence Specialist
 – 5 years of experience as a business intelligence developer.
– Excellency at developed data tablet using Microsoft Power Bl and Tableau Software.
– Excellency at Structured query language (SQL).

1 x Data Scientist
 – 5 years of experience as a Data Scientist.
– experienced in using Dataiku data analytics platform for one year in less.
– Expert on building models of machine learning, deep learning, and other models.
– Excellency at Python.
– Excellency at Structured query language (SQL).

Desired Skills:

  • data
  • business intelligence
  • python
  • sql

