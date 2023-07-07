Business Intelligence Specialist / Data Scientist (Saudi Arabia) – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Seeking candidates who are interested to work in Saudi Arabia.

1 x Business Intelligence Specialist

– 5 years of experience as a business intelligence developer.

– Excellency at developed data tablet using Microsoft Power Bl and Tableau Software.

– Excellency at Structured query language (SQL).

1 x Data Scientist

– 5 years of experience as a Data Scientist.

– experienced in using Dataiku data analytics platform for one year in less.

– Expert on building models of machine learning, deep learning, and other models.

– Excellency at Python.

– Excellency at Structured query language (SQL).



Desired Skills:

data

business intelligence

python

sql

