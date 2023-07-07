Business Intelligence Specialist / Data Scientist (Saudi Arabia)

Seeking candidates who are interested to work in Saudi Arabia.
1 x Business Intelligence Specialist
– 5 years of experience as a business intelligence developer.
– Excellency at developed data tablet using Microsoft Power Bl and Tableau Software.
– Excellency at Structured query language (SQL).
1 x Data Scientist
– 5 years of experience as a Data Scientist.
– experienced in using Dataiku data analytics platform for one year in less.
– Expert on building models of machine learning, deep learning, and other models.
– Excellency at Python.
– Excellency at Structured query language (SQL).
Desired Skills:
- data
- business intelligence
- python
- sql