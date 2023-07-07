C# Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading provider of cutting-edge software solutions in the Automotive industry is seeking a skilled and motivated C# Developer to join their team. As a C# Developer, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining applications deployed nationwide at various client locations. The ideal candidate will have experience in maintaining existing code, developing new features, and working in multi-tier environments. Good communication skills are essential as this position may involve customer-facing interactions. Additionally, an interest in current trends and future technologies, particularly in online and remote solutions, is highly desirable.

DUTIES:

Develop and maintain Windows desktop applications using C# in Visual Studio.

Demonstrate a strong understanding of event-driven and object-oriented programming concepts.

Work with MySQL to manage databases and perform necessary operations.

Solve complex problems efficiently and effectively within project timelines.

Java experience is advantageous for integration purposes.

Knowledge of ASP.NET Web Services/API and .NET Core is a plus.

Familiarity with Xamarin/Maui for mobile and web development is advantageous.

Experience with Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF) and C# WinForms is a bonus.

Possess Microsoft Certification or be willing to obtain it.

REQUIREMENTS:

2 to 5 years of recent experience in Windows desktop development using Visual Studio.

Strong proficiency in C# and a demonstrative understanding of event-driven and object-oriented programming.

Proficiency in MySQL for database management.

Knowledge of Java is beneficial.

Familiarity with ASP.NET Web Services/API, .NET Core, Xamarin/Maui, WPF, and C# WinForm is advantageous.

Microsoft Certification is desirable.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent problem-solving abilities.

Customer-facing skills.

Displaying reliability and self-supervision skills.

