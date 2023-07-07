Data Engineer – Pretoria – up to R850k Per Annum – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

This reputable insurance provider based in South Africa is currently seeking a talented and enthusiastic data engineer. The organization takes pride in delivering a wide variety of affordable insurance products and services that are characterized by their innovation, simplicity, flexibility, and accessibility.

If chosen, your responsibilities will involve designing, implementing, and managing data pipelines to ensure efficient data utilization. You will also be expected to develop strong batch and streaming data processing capabilities to enhance the data marts and data warehouse.

If you have a genuine passion for your work and possess the necessary skills and experience outlined below, APPLY NOW!

Got The Skills?

SQL

Power BI

MS BI Stack (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS)

ETL

RDBMS (SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL)

Automation scripting (Python, PowerShell, or Scriptcase)

Azure (essential)

AWS (advantageous)

Big-Data technologies (MongoDB or similar)

Do You Qualify?

Relevant 3-year qualification (IT, Computer Science, or similar)

5+ years’ experience with data pipeline design and development

Experience with unit and integration testing

The Reference Number for this position is BRM57262 which is a Permanent position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company of up to R850k Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bryce at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

SQL

PowerBI

SSIS

SSAS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position