Data Scientist at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client has seen remarkable growth over the past three decades, all while maintaining a steadfast commitment to their workforce. With a hiring philosophy centered on attitude and a focus on training for skill development, the company boasts a dedicated and experienced team, many of whom have been with the company for over a decade. The organisation encourages flexibility, offers generous bonuses, and provides opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement. Adopting an Agile approach to business, our client is involved in a wide range of services spanning multiple industries, with a key emphasis on research, innovation, and ongoing improvement. This dynamic and stimulating environment is perfect for those who thrive in a collaborative, team-oriented setting and have a passion for learning and growth.

Role Responsibilities:

Contribute to data warehouse development in Insurance, Lending, Medical, and Telco industries.

Handle software development and production support for Data Warehouse and Reporting Applications.

Offer guidance and support to junior professionals and support staff.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Data Science, or related fields would be beneficial.

Proficient in internal and external communication and collaboration.

Skilled in analytical data warehouse modelling and design.

Familiarity with Big Data Visualization tools, ETL, data normalisation, and performance tuning.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Knowledge of Software Development Life Cycle and relational database systems like SQL Server and Postgres.

Proficient in ETL tools, SQL Server DBMS, TSQL, PostgreSQL, and Python.

Capable of proposing solutions for data warehouse architecture and design principles.

Able to modify and develop data structures and ETL processes to meet clients’ needs.

Knowledgeable in programming languages and best practice programming techniques.

Skilled in unit testing and debugging code.

Experienced in requirements gathering, technical design, testing, and project planning.

Capable of consulting with clients to understand their needs and recommend solutions.

Creates written documentation and diagrams adhering to department standards.

Job ID:

J104316

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Data Science

Big Data Tools

ETL Tools

Learn more/Apply for this position