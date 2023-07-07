Finance: Systems Business Analyst

Role Purpose

We have an exciting opportunity for a Systems Business Analyst to join our Finance Systems team on a permanent basis. This position will report directly to the Finance Systems Manager.

By taking this opportunity, you will use your Finance knowledge and experience by playing a significant role within the business between the Business and other suppliers, by acting as the interface between the Systems teams, Business and other 3rd party to recommend solutions (New and or improved business process, information systems, software applications) that enable the Functional Department/s and Business to achieve its goals.

If you have a proven track record in a Finance environment with exposure to Financial Systems, projects and processes along with system support, then this is your opportunity to support our Commercial business initiativesand to shine.

Qualifications:

BCom Degree

Project Management Diploma/Certificate

Experience:

Proven experience in a Finance environment

Exposure to Financial Systems and processes

Business Analyst exposure: system analysis; business process development, including the facilitation of workshops.

Finance System support exposure: maintaining an incident management process; analyzing the nature of incidents; liaising with system developers in order to resolve incidents.

Co-ordination of quality assurance and testing

Proven experience of processes flowing into journal entries and reporting± 5 years’ experience in Apparel Retail (Business area specific / Systems), with exposure to:

Business process exposure/understanding (Area specific)

Process optimizing/improvement.

Elicitation and documenting BRS/BRD

IT and 3rd party collaboration

Setup, Management, and execution of testing

Project Management

Training/Change management

Systems/Business support for BAU

System Architecture understanding (area specific – integration environment/technical competency)

Unified Modeling Language (UML – High-level context diagram, Product Breakdown Structure, System Architecture diagram, Flow Chart, Business Workflow diagram, Business Process Model and Notation, Use Case diagram, Use Case Narrative)

Basic Oracle / Structured Query Language (SQL) – area specific

Preferred:

Experience in commercial and financial industry

Exposure to successful technology implementation and process projects

Business Analyst/Business Partners/SME’s (Subject Matter Expert)

SAP finance exposure

Key Responsibilities:

Collaborate and interact with functional business areas to gather requirements.

Facilitate workshops between multiple stakeholders to gather information.

Project manage Strategic projects.

Continuous communication with stakeholders to either keep them updated on project progress or to highlight risk or follow-up on outstanding items.

Write user-stories or business requirement specifications.

Manage the critical path and timelines of deliverables.

Compile test packs where needed and support it with testing.

Manage pilots, rollouts, and training of projects.

Desired Skills:

retail

business

finance

