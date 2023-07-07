Financial Software Consultant

Our client based in Midrand, is looking to employ a tech-savvy mid to senior consultant to join a dynamic team to implement, train and support their industry-specific software used by clients globally. Training will be provided on the software setup and usage.

The Business is focused on developing business solutions using technology targeting the media, advertising, outdoor and activations industry. The core of the business is the implementation, support, consultancy and continuous development of their unique software systems for new and existing clients. They have a global footprint with clients in multiple countries ranging from South America, Middle East and Africa.

Skills and experience:

Currently working as a financial software consultant or in a finance / operations role in the media / advertising / outdoor industry

Excellent client and consulting skills including communication, time management and document writing

Experience in implementation for example: Pastel, Oracle, Dynamics F&O, Dynamic NAV or BC, SAPP ERP

Confident in Excel

Responsibilities:

Managing implementations, upgrades and full project lifecycle

Understand client requirements to quote and manage development, delivery of new functionality with documentation and training

Maintain industry and software knowledge and skills

Desired Skills:

Financial

Software implementation

Support

Operations

media

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

