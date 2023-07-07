Full Stack Developer (Senior)2274 – Gauteng Centurion

Full Stack Developer (Senior)

ESSENTIAL TECHNICAL SKILLS REQUIRED:

· Strong proficiency in Java development, preferably using Quarkus.

· Extensive experience in frontend development using modern JavaScript frameworks, preferably Angular.

· Proficient in database engineering, data management, and query optimization, preferably using PostgreSQL.

ADVANTAGEOUS TECHNICAL SKILLS:

· Proficient in cloud operations on Microsoft Azure with a focus on cloud security, scalability, and performance.

· Proficiency in testing frameworks and tools like Jest, Cypress or Selenium to ensure code quality and robustness.

· Expertise in developing RESTful APIs and integrating them with frontend applications.

ESSENTIAL SOFT SKILLS REQUIRED:

· Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team.

· Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.

· Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

· Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality.

· Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

ADVANTAGEOUS SOFT SKILLS REQUIRED:

· German Speaking (advantageous).

· Agile experience (advantageous).

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE NEEDED FOR THE ROLE?

· +4 years’ experience in as Full Stack Developer

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

We are looking for a highly skilled and experienced Senior Full Stack Developer to join our team and take BMW Groups Spare Part Management to the next level. As a key member, you will have the unique opportunity to start on a greenfield project from scratch.

These would be your responsibilities:

· Designing and advocating for a future-proof architecture with a focus on scalability, performance, and cost optimization.

· Developing a microservice landscape using Java (Quarkus).

· Creating user interfaces using Angular and BMW Groups Design System Density.

· Shaping the product through your experience, skills, and passion, working in a highly agile environment.

· Collaborating with other developers and team members, sharing knowledge and ideas.

Desired Skills:

Full stack developer

java

Angular

Cypress

Quarkus

