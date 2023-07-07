Full Stack Developer (Senior)2274

Full Stack Developer (Senior)
ESSENTIAL TECHNICAL SKILLS REQUIRED:
· Strong proficiency in Java development, preferably using Quarkus.
· Extensive experience in frontend development using modern JavaScript frameworks, preferably Angular.
· Proficient in database engineering, data management, and query optimization, preferably using PostgreSQL.
ADVANTAGEOUS TECHNICAL SKILLS:
· Proficient in cloud operations on Microsoft Azure with a focus on cloud security, scalability, and performance.
· Proficiency in testing frameworks and tools like Jest, Cypress or Selenium to ensure code quality and robustness.
· Expertise in developing RESTful APIs and integrating them with frontend applications.
ESSENTIAL SOFT SKILLS REQUIRED:
· Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team.
· Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.
· Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
· Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality.
· Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
ADVANTAGEOUS SOFT SKILLS REQUIRED:
· German Speaking (advantageous).
· Agile experience (advantageous).
ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE NEEDED FOR THE ROLE?
· +4 years’ experience in as Full Stack Developer
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
We are looking for a highly skilled and experienced Senior Full Stack Developer to join our team and take BMW Groups Spare Part Management to the next level. As a key member, you will have the unique opportunity to start on a greenfield project from scratch.
These would be your responsibilities:
· Designing and advocating for a future-proof architecture with a focus on scalability, performance, and cost optimization.
· Developing a microservice landscape using Java (Quarkus).
· Creating user interfaces using Angular and BMW Groups Design System Density.
· Shaping the product through your experience, skills, and passion, working in a highly agile environment.
· Collaborating with other developers and team members, sharing knowledge and ideas.
Desired Skills:
- Full stack developer
- java
- Angular
- Cypress
- Quarkus