Full Stack Java Developer (Senior) 1905 – Gauteng Centurion

Full Stack Java Developer (Senior)
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Required skills:
· Expert in Java / JEE
· RESTful APIs
· Knowledge of design patterns
· Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL advantageous)
· NoSQL (Elasticsearch advantageous)
· Unit testing tools (Junit/Mockito/etc)
· ORM tools (Hibernate advantageous)
· Spring Framework & Spring Boot
· Experience with Java application servers (Glassfish)
· Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / OpenShift advantageous)
· Code versioning (Git)
· Jenkins
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· Apache Kafka
· Kibana
· Grafana
· Terraform
· Ansible
· Heartbeat
· Working knowledge of Cloud Architecture
· Agile development methodologies
· Confluence / Jira
· DevOps
· AWS and/or other cloud services and Serverless development technologies (highly advantageous)
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
· Degree in IT or relevant experience
· Qualification/Certification in backend development technologies.
· 8 to 10+ years Development Experience
· Agile working experience (Mandatory)
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- Development and maintenance on platform / application.
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- Participate in stand-up’s
· Propose and review system design and evaluate
Alternatives.
· Review and present to Product Owners.
· Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
· Preparation of system/technical documentation (as
per ISO standards)
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
