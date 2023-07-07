Full Stack Java Developer (Senior) 1905

Full Stack Java Developer (Senior)

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Required skills:

· Expert in Java / JEE

· RESTful APIs

· Knowledge of design patterns

· Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL advantageous)

· NoSQL (Elasticsearch advantageous)

· Unit testing tools (Junit/Mockito/etc)

· ORM tools (Hibernate advantageous)

· Spring Framework & Spring Boot

· Experience with Java application servers (Glassfish)

· Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / OpenShift advantageous)

· Code versioning (Git)

· Jenkins

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Apache Kafka

· Kibana

· Grafana

· Terraform

· Ansible

· Heartbeat

· Working knowledge of Cloud Architecture

· Agile development methodologies

· Confluence / Jira

· DevOps

· AWS and/or other cloud services and Serverless development technologies (highly advantageous)

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· Degree in IT or relevant experience

· Qualification/Certification in backend development technologies.

· 8 to 10+ years Development Experience

· Agile working experience (Mandatory)

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Development and maintenance on platform / application.

Meet with end users and gather requirements.

Participate in stand-up’s

· Propose and review system design and evaluate

Alternatives.

· Review and present to Product Owners.

· Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

· Preparation of system/technical documentation (as

per ISO standards)

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Desired Skills:

full stack developer

java

J2EE

