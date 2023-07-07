Information Security Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Requirements

This position will be accountable for:

Continuously learn about potential improvements to the security framework, methodology, standards, and system of internal controls

Gather and evaluate information, including to support Auditors, Regulators, and compliance partners

Perform tests, to evaluate the design and effectiveness of key controls as is necessary for compliance

Identification of control deficiencies in the design and operating effectiveness of information security controls

Participating in the establishment and implementation of information security audit and assurance planning and scheduling

Evaluation of compliance with programs and processes to mitigate cybersecurity risk and ensure protection of company and allied assets and information

Implementing and maintaining governance, risk and compliance (GRC) processes

Performing security and compliance assessments on new and existing systems, processes, technology

Attending disaster recovery and business continuity planning sessions to understand integration with information security governance, risk and compliance elements

Performing analysis and documentation of assigned business and technical processes

Conducting formal information security risk analyses, reviews, tests, audits and/or self-assessments

Working with relevant stakeholders to close out on audit findings and identified risks

Participating in IT controls and compliance testing activities and/or audits

Performing technical configuration of industry leading GRC tools through skills acquired on-the-job and specialist course offerings

Ensure cyber security policies and procedures are communicated to all personnel and that compliance is enforced

Supporting operation and administration of systems for information security and IT

Reporting on information security risks as and when required

Knowledge, skills and attributes:

Sound knowledge of information security risk management frameworks and compliance practices

Knowledge of securing network technologies, client, and server operating systems

Knowledge of security standards and guidelines based on best practices and industry standards

Interpersonal, communication, and presentation skills, including formal report writing skills

Understanding of common security standards and regulations, as well as cybersecurity frameworks (e.g., ISO2700x, NIST, CoBiT, BCM, ITIL, GDPR, ITAR, SOX, etc.)

Ability to manage and prioritize tasks and activities

Ability to quickly learn and work with technologies related to governance, risk, and compliance

Proficiency with Microsoft Office (e.g., Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.)

Able to consistently deliver quality work products

A team-focused mentality with the proven ability to work effectively with diverse stakeholders

Ability to work under pressure while maintaining a professional image and approach

Education and training:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related and/or equivalent

Information security related training or certifications such as CISSP, CISM, CISA or CRISC

Experience:

At least 5-6 years’ experience in a similar position (IT security, risk management or GRC), progressing through other career levels

Experience of dealing with relevant stakeholders, managing expectations in the pursuit of improved information security

Working experience as a business analyst or a keen interest in business operations

Experience with common industry guidelines (such as CIS)

Desired Skills:

ISO2700X

CISM

CISSP

Information security

Data loss prevention

Security controls

COBIT

SOX

ITIL

ITAR

GRC

CIS

GDPR

NIST

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client seeks a Information Security Analyst urgently to join their growing and dynamic team located in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town.

Learn more/Apply for this position