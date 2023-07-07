Financial Service Company has opened applications for an intermediate BI Developer. On boarding process consists of a mathematical assessment. Ideal candidate would have a minimum of 4 years experience and able to work a hybrid position.
Key Requirements
- 4+ years’ experience
- BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed] Qualification
- Strong Mathematical and Logic skills
- SSIS exposure
- SQL
- Power BI
