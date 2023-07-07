Intermediate BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Financial Service Company has opened applications for an intermediate BI Developer. On boarding process consists of a mathematical assessment. Ideal candidate would have a minimum of 4 years experience and able to work a hybrid position.

Key Requirements

4+ years’ experience

BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed] Qualification

Strong Mathematical and Logic skills

SSIS exposure

SQL

Power BI

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]

