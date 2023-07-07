Intermediate Software Developer

- Most of there systems are a mix of front and backend Web Applications more focused on backend.
- They run mostly aspx with Web API and Entity Framework on most platforms.
- They focus mostly on microsoft technologies for long terms stability.
- They have Applications in a wide variety of business’s from Regional Councils Banks NGO’s etc.
- They have in housed developed products for Document Management and Workflow.
Minimum Requirements:
- BSC Degree in Information Science / Technology
- Grade 12
- Well versed in Afrikaans and English
Essential skills
- SQL Server
- Dotnet Framework and Core
- Dotnet MVC
- Dotnet ASPX
- Dotnet WebAPI
- HTML
- Jacascripts
- CSS
- Entity Framework
Advantage
- ASP Classic
- Visual Basic 6
- Android Kotlin
- AngularJS
Desired Skills:
- BSc / BCom Information Science / Technology
- Full Stack Developer
- Web API