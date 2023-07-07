Intermediate Software Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

  • Most of there systems are a mix of front and backend Web Applications more focused on backend.

  • They run mostly aspx with Web API and Entity Framework on most platforms.

  • They focus mostly on microsoft technologies for long terms stability.

  • They have Applications in a wide variety of business’s from Regional Councils Banks NGO’s etc.

  • They have in housed developed products for Document Management and Workflow.

Minimum Requirements:

  • BSC Degree in Information Science / Technology

  • Grade 12

  • Well versed in Afrikaans and English

Essential skills

  • SQL Server

  • Dotnet Framework and Core

  • Dotnet MVC

  • Dotnet ASPX

  • Dotnet WebAPI

  • HTML

  • Jacascripts

  • CSS

  • Entity Framework

Advantage

  • ASP Classic

  • Visual Basic 6

  • Android Kotlin

  • AngularJS

Desired Skills:

  • BSc / BCom Information Science / Technology
  • Full Stack Developer
  • Web API

