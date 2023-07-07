Java Cloud Software Developer (Advanced) 2273

Java Cloud Software Developer (Advanced)

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker

· Familiarity with streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., Kafka

· Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, Azure AKS

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Experience with Container Orchestration tools like Kubernetes, helm

· Experience with IaC (Infrastructure as Code) tools (e.g. Terraform, Ansible)

· Experience with Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. ArgoCD, Jenkins, Flyway, SonarQube, Nexus, Git, GitHub Actions)

· Experience with business object modelling, data analysis

· Experience with other messaging systems (e.g. MQTT)

· Experience with Jira and Confluence

· Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum

· Fit-for-business-purpose mind-set i.e., the solutions provided must meet the business goals.

· Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team.

· Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.

· Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

· Proficient in conducting user research in foreign markets i.e., language barriers may exist.

· Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist.

· Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.

· Above board work ethics –this is of utmost importance.

· Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

· Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

· Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international).

· German Speaking (advantageous).

· Agile experience (advantageous).

· ITIL process knowledge and work experience (advantageous)

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· Relevant IT Degree / Diploma / equivalent work Experience.

· +5 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer

· +3 years’ experience with Azure Cloud

· +1 years’ experience with Kafka

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

We are looking for a Cloud developer with streaming experience to join the Asset Management team.

If you are a passionate developer with a cloud focus, with a passion to sharing knowledge and giving guidance, are full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.

· Development of cloud and streaming user stories

· Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

· Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

· Liaise with stakeholders and team members

· Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

· Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

· Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Desired Skills:

Java cloud developer

azure

aws

Learn more/Apply for this position