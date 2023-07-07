PHP Developer

Role Purpose:

PHP Developer will write and deploy beautiful, fast PHP to a high standard, in a timely and scalable way that improves the codebase for customer designed, inhouse PHP based Systems.

Key Accountabilities and Responsibilities

Write “clean”, well-designed code

Produce detailed specifications with the assistance of the Product Owner

Collaborate with development teams and product managers to create innovative software solutions.

Keeping up with the latest advancements in programming languages and server apps.

Create new, dynamic, front-end, and backend software products and apps that are dynamic and visually appealing.

Able to develop entire architecture, responsive design, user interaction, and user experience.

The ability to use databases, proxies, APIs, version control systems, and third-party applications.

Offer suggestions for ongoing improvement and add or remove features as necessary.

Design a plan for stability, scalability, performance optimization, and ongoing improvement.

Keep track of new development-related tools, frameworks, methods, and architectures.

Frameworks and Technologies:

PHP

MySQL

JQuery

Ajax

Laravel experience is a bonus

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:

Analytical Skills

Problem-solving Approach

Zeal to Learn and Improve

Resource Management

Adaptability to Emerging Technologies and Tools

Basic Understanding of Databases, Frameworks, Design, Algorithms, etc.

Communication skills

Desired Skills:

php

ajax

laravel

Learn more/Apply for this position