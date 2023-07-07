Python Developer

A market research company seeks to engage the services of a Python (Django) Developer, primarily accountable for developing and maintaining web-based systems. The successful candidate will gather system requirements as well as design, develop, maintain and enhance web-based systems. They are responsible for compiling specification and system documentation and preparing reports, manuals and other documentation on the status, operation and maintenance of applications
Requirements:
-Proficiency in Python (required)
-Must have knowledge of Django web framework, with at least 1-year experience
-Proficiency in JavaScript, HTML and CSS(required)
-Familiarity with REST APIs (advantageous)
-Must have knowledge of SQL or MySQL database design and management
-Familiarity with Linux server configuration (advantageous)
Personal competencies:
Teamwork
Innovative
Attention to detail
Good numerical ability
Good written communication
Desired Skills:
- Django
- Database Design
- Data Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Software Development