Python Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A market research company seeks to engage the services of a Python (Django) Developer, primarily accountable for developing and maintaining web-based systems. The successful candidate will gather system requirements as well as design, develop, maintain and enhance web-based systems. They are responsible for compiling specification and system documentation and preparing reports, manuals and other documentation on the status, operation and maintenance of applications

Requirements:

-Proficiency in Python (required)

-Must have knowledge of Django web framework, with at least 1-year experience

-Proficiency in JavaScript, HTML and CSS(required)

-Familiarity with REST APIs (advantageous)

-Must have knowledge of SQL or MySQL database design and management

-Familiarity with Linux server configuration (advantageous)

Personal competencies:

Teamwork

Innovative

Attention to detail

Good numerical ability

Good written communication

Desired Skills:

Django

Database Design

Data Management

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position