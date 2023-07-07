Remote Support Technician

Urgently seeking qualified Technician to start NOW. You will be responsible for 1st line support on hardware, software and other technological issues.
To qualify you will need:
- 2years remote support experience deaing with hardware, software and networking issues
- Relevant IT qualification
- Driver’s license and car
- Must be able to start immediately
Desired Skills:
- Technical support
About The Employer:
Upbeat and fast paced environment in the IT and telecoms industry. Huge opportunity for learning and development