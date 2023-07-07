Remote Support Technician

Urgently seeking qualified Technician to start NOW. You will be responsible for 1st line support on hardware, software and other technological issues.

To qualify you will need:

2years remote support experience deaing with hardware, software and networking issues

Relevant IT qualification

Driver’s license and car

Must be able to start immediately

Desired Skills:

Technical support

About The Employer:

Upbeat and fast paced environment in the IT and telecoms industry. Huge opportunity for learning and development

Learn more/Apply for this position