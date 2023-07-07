Remote Support Technician – Gauteng Randpark Ridge

Jul 7, 2023

Urgently seeking qualified Technician to start NOW. You will be responsible for 1st line support on hardware, software and other technological issues.

To qualify you will need:

  • 2years remote support experience deaing with hardware, software and networking issues
  • Relevant IT qualification
  • Driver’s license and car
  • Must be able to start immediately

Desired Skills:

  • Technical support

About The Employer:

Upbeat and fast paced environment in the IT and telecoms industry. Huge opportunity for learning and development

