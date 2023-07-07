SAIA issues warning on fake insurance certificates

The South African Insurance Association (SAIA) has cautioned potential customers about signing up non-life insurance policies with companies claiming SAIA status.

In a statement issued by the industry body, it says: “It has come to our attention that there are some companies or service providers who still use fake or forged SAIA certificates of endorsement. These documents are used when soliciting and engaging in business on the back of the credibility of SAIA as the representative of the non-life insurance industry.

“SAIA would like, once again, to emphasise that its ‘SAIA Approved’ programme was discontinued over a decade ago,” The organisation says. ” This was extensively communicated to the industry and service providers at that time. Any companies or service providers soliciting business on the back of these discontinued ‘SAIA Approved’ certificates are doing so fraudulently.

“SAIA urges industry and business to be vigilant for such attempts to enhance a sales pitch,” it adds. “Any company or service provider that carries such a certificate that bears the SAIA emblem as validation of their competence is doing so fraudulently.”