SAP ABAP Developer (Senior)2313 & 2314 – Gauteng Centurion

SAP ABAP Developer (Senior)

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· SAP Module Configuration

· Development documentation

· Analyse and solve SAP Module issues

· Conduct SAP Module process configuration

· Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation

· Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles

· Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests

· Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes

· Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

· SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA

· Data services

· BAPIs

· Eclipse IDE

· SAP Web IDE

· SAP UI5 (simple lists) via Web IDE wizard

· SAP Cloud Platform

· SAP Solution Manager ChaRM

· SAP Business Workflow

· SAP MM-Purchasing

· SAP Ariba network

· SAP Ariba Guided Buying

· SAP Fiori Lauchpad configuration

· SAP-HCM-Personnel Administration

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Formal qualification in IT (Diploma / Degree) or relevant SAP Certification

· Delivery Management

· SAP UI5

· Project Solution Planning, Estimation and Costing

· Application Architecture

· integration Architecture

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / 7 years of SAP ABAP experience

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

· Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document

· ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)

· Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc

· Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing

· Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.

· Integration testing with other modules

· Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing

· Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects

· Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners

· Go-live preparation and post Go-live support

· Interaction with clients through meetings, calls, and emails

· Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)

· Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support

· Executing the required changes through configuration

· Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls

· Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them

· Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests)

· Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results

· Carrying out regression testing

· Interact with consultants of other modules

· User interface transactional solutions

Desired Skills:

UI5

FIORI

ABAP

