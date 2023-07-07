SAP ABAP Developer (Senior)2313 & 2314 – Gauteng Centurion

SAP ABAP Developer (Senior)
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· SAP Module Configuration
· Development documentation
· Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
· Conduct SAP Module process configuration
· Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
· Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
· Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
· Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
· Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
· SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA
· Data services
· BAPIs
· Eclipse IDE
· SAP Web IDE
· SAP UI5 (simple lists) via Web IDE wizard
· SAP Cloud Platform
· SAP Solution Manager ChaRM
· SAP Business Workflow
· SAP MM-Purchasing
· SAP Ariba network
· SAP Ariba Guided Buying
· SAP Fiori Lauchpad configuration
· SAP-HCM-Personnel Administration
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· Formal qualification in IT (Diploma / Degree) or relevant SAP Certification
· Delivery Management
· SAP UI5
· Project Solution Planning, Estimation and Costing
· Application Architecture
· integration Architecture
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / 7 years of SAP ABAP experience
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
· Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
· ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
· Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc
· Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
· Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.
· Integration testing with other modules
· Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing
· Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects
· Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners
· Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
· Interaction with clients through meetings, calls, and emails
· Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)
· Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support
· Executing the required changes through configuration
· Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls
· Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them
· Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests)
· Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results
· Carrying out regression testing
· Interact with consultants of other modules
· User interface transactional solutions
Desired Skills:
- UI5
- FIORI
- ABAP