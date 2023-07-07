SAP Authorisations Consultant

My client based in Cape Town (CBD) is currently looking for an SAP Authorizations Consultant to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Ensure requirements and changes relating to system access are met, administered and consistently applied
- Support project impact assessments, new role definition and establishment of segregation of duties
- Review procedures, implement improved methods / technologies to ensure continuous improvement and compliance
- Ensure policies and procedures are strictly enforced
- Action audit recommendations where appropriate and ensure policies and procedures are aligned
- Provide technical expertise for SAP authorization related projects
- Lead in conducting workshops, functional and technical concepts, implementation and rollout
- Collaborate with risk owners, business process owners, IT functional consultants and the wider IAM team to create role definition
- Take the lead in troubleshooting authorisation issues and handling security incidents
Experience
- Experience in SAP authorizations design, implementation, and maintenance
- SAP segregation of duties ruleset and tools design, implementation, and maintenance
- Solid experience in a broad cross-section of ERP processes and modules
- Technology Leadership and facilitation abilities
- At ease communicating verbally and in writing at all levels of business
- Analysis and synthesis capabilities
- Comfortable with supporting tools, including CALM, Solution Manager, Soterion, SAP GRC, OKTA etc.
- Tertiary qualification
- SAP NetWeaver Security Certification
- 5+ year in the SAP industry
- 2-3 years in SAP Security, GRC or Identity and Access Management
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- CALM
- Solution Management
- Soterion
- SAP GRC
- OKTA