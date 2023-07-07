SAP Authorisations Consultant – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

My client based in Cape Town (CBD) is currently looking for an SAP Authorizations Consultant to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Ensure requirements and changes relating to system access are met, administered and consistently applied

Support project impact assessments, new role definition and establishment of segregation of duties

Review procedures, implement improved methods / technologies to ensure continuous improvement and compliance

Ensure policies and procedures are strictly enforced

Action audit recommendations where appropriate and ensure policies and procedures are aligned

Provide technical expertise for SAP authorization related projects

Lead in conducting workshops, functional and technical concepts, implementation and rollout

Collaborate with risk owners, business process owners, IT functional consultants and the wider IAM team to create role definition

Take the lead in troubleshooting authorisation issues and handling security incidents

Experience

Experience in SAP authorizations design, implementation, and maintenance

SAP segregation of duties ruleset and tools design, implementation, and maintenance

Solid experience in a broad cross-section of ERP processes and modules

Technology Leadership and facilitation abilities

At ease communicating verbally and in writing at all levels of business

Analysis and synthesis capabilities

Comfortable with supporting tools, including CALM, Solution Manager, Soterion, SAP GRC, OKTA etc.

Tertiary qualification

SAP NetWeaver Security Certification

5+ year in the SAP industry

2-3 years in SAP Security, GRC or Identity and Access Management

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

SAP

CALM

Solution Management

Soterion

SAP GRC

OKTA

Learn more/Apply for this position