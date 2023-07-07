Senior BI ETL Developer at Datonomy Solutions

BI ETL Developer (Senior)

Main Purpose:

Responsible for creating ETL processes for transforming data residing in various source systems into actionable information using ETL tools and coding primarily in Transact-SQL. Interpreting user requirements and building data pipelines to populate data structures that are easily accessible and provide accurate information which supports consistent and informed operational, tactical and strategic business decisions. To be successful in this role you will need to have experience working with the Microsoft BI Stack and be well versed in the Ralph Kimball methodology.

Key Responsibilities:

Analysis of new requirements and adjusting the design of existing star schemas or designing new star schemas to meet query / reporting requirements

Adjusting existing ETL processes, or designing and building new ETL processes to accommodate new requirements

Testing and reconciliation of warehouse data to source data to ensure data integrity

Adhering to company’s internal BI SDLC and development methodologies

Provide a high-level of customer service

Key Competencies:S

Strong analytical, problem solving and conceptual thinking skills essential

Attention to detail and commitment to delivery is important

Must be a team player with a positive attitude

Must be able to work to and manage deadlines

Flexible, able to change focus when required

Presentable with excellent communication skills

Qualifications and Experience:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or similar

5+ years’ commercial Business Intelligence (Microsoft Stacks) development

Essential technology experience: SQL, SSIS.

SSRS, SSAS (multi-dimensional and tabular), MDX, PowerBI (advantageous)

Working Understanding of Ralph Kimball methodology

Experience in Business Intelligence environment in Financial Services or Retail industry – desirable

Other technologies in use at RCS BI:

Active Batch

Visio / Erwin modelling tools

Visual Studio

Cognos / Tableau

Desired Skills:

Senior

BI

ETL

