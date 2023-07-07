Senior Java Developer (Devops) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A company, based in Cape Town, who has developed a comprehensive range of travel services, would love for you to apply your passion for automation in supporting their world-class systems and tap into your logical and analytical thought process to understand what it takes to support high-performance platforms in a 24/7 environment. You will be responsible for providing thought leadership, establishing, and growing the company’s DevOps practice and for creating software deployment strategies that allow the company’s software developers to successfully deploy software. You will oversee designing, building, and optimizing comprehensive development automation systems that service the entire application landscape.

DUTIES:

Ability to set up proactive monitoring of infrastructure/software, and work with web servers/DNS servers. Familiarity with load balancers like Apache, Nginx, etc., and various networking concepts like IP gateways, TCP/IP, etc. Proficient in at least one scripting language, such as Shell, Python, etc, is required.

Understanding of Relevant Tools such as:

Version control

Continuous Integration servers

Configuration management

Deployment automation

Containers

Infrastructure Orchestration

Monitoring and analytics

Testing and Cloud Quality tools

Network protocols Configuration and Version Management – You know how to merge/combine build tools such as Maven with version control systems tools like Github and make them work. Learning Proactive Monitoring – You are familiar with continuous monitoring tools – you can recognise bottlenecks, can upgrade versions, and install security patches if any.



REQUIREMENTS:

Education Requirements:

BSc Computer Science Information Technology or relevant qualification.

Relevant IT certifications advantageous.

Knowledge & Skills:

3–5 years’ working experience in a Software Engineering or DevOps capacity, preferably as a DevOps Lead.

3–5 years’ experience in leading implementation of DevOps practices and tools, systems automation, orchestration, deployment, and implementation.

Linux Fundamentals and Scripting Skills

Security Skills

AWS Cloud Skills

Testing Skills, good understanding of tools like Chef, Puppet, etc. Familiar with Docker Containers and you can integrate Jenkins with

automation testing tools like Selenium and JMeter

ATTRIBUTES:

Proficiency in English; knowledge of additional language is an advantage.

Possess effective organizational skills and the ability to complete multiple tasks and a high volume of work on deadline.

Attention to detail.

Ability to work independently.

Excellent customer service.

Creative and Strategic Thinker.

Technical, Change Advocator.

Proactive and Constant learner.

Eagerness.

Ability to work with cross-functional teams to deliver on a common goal.

Interpersonal skills and developing relationships with team members.

Outstanding communication and presentation.

Analytical and problem – solving skills.

Discipline.

Active listening.

Overall understanding of technologies used in the product.

Support team members and management.

