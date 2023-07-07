SENIOR MANAGER: IT INFRASTRUCTURE – Gauteng Groenkloof

The organisation requires the services of a Senior Manager: Information Technology Instructure in the Information and Technology department. This position will be based at Groenkloof National Park, Pretoria.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead and manage the development, procurement, and proactive maintenance of IT Infrastructure services.

Identify and evaluate the value of All IT Infrastructure services and agree their criticality to SANParks operations.

Contribute to strategic initiatives as key enablers to the architecture .

Develop and implement plans to protect the infrastructure investment using a modern, froward looking asset management framework.

Establish and monitor the ongoing utilisation of infrastructure services and establish measures to pre-empt future needs across data, bandwidth, and resilience for all services.

Develop enterprise and solution architectures and align infrastructure standards, tools, and methodologies to these.

Undertake appropriate levels of planning across infrastructure assets to ensure the SANParks future needs are met, and costly unplanned replacement and upgrades are avoided.

Deploy resources for optimal coverage services, with expertise balanced across the full range of systems to mitigate “single points of failure” situations.

Plan to ensure an appropriate balance of business-as-usual activity and new operational / strategic project activity.

Ensure comprehensive disaster recovery architecture is maintained and agreed infrastructure related services are in place during business continuity events.

Develop, implement, and regularly test business continuity, disaster recovery, emergency, incident response and recovery plans.

Evaluate and respond to sensitive and contentious operational or service delivery issues to minimise technical, financial, reputational, and business risks.

Provide reliable expert technical advice, analysis and recommendations and build relationships across key customer/stakeholder groups.

Identify opportunities to further meet their organisational needs, foster relationships with IT peers.

Development of business cases, specifications and feasibility studies, and partner with the IT projects unit and project management office.

Maintain strong partnerships with vendors and suppliers, oversee and contribute to product evaluations, services and tender evaluations.

Lead implements a culture of innovation, services excellence, performance and safety, investigate ways to continuously operationally improve the IT Infrastructure activity.

Implement effective budgeting and business planning for the It Infrastructure activity.

Required Qualifications and Experience:

Must be in possession of a 3 year IT degree or Diploma

Must be in possession of a cloud architect certification (Azure , Goggle, Amazon) and one of the following IT certifications (Certified network professional or Aruba certified design professional or any other equivalent certification). The certification must not be older than 3 years.

Should have 10 years IT Infrastructure experience in a complex organization.

Should have 5 years management experience leading IT infrastructure services.

Should have 3 years project management experience in IT Infrastructure projects. A project management certification will be advantageous.

Should have experience in building asset management and ongoing maintenance plans.

Should have extensive knowledge and experience in implementing the following: Cloud architecture, cloud implementation, data center operations, database administration, SD-WAN, MPLS, network engineering, client / server computing, hosted systems and hardware platforms.

Should experience delivering a consultative and partnering approach with stakeholders.

Proven relationship management experience with external vendors.

Proven Ability applying technology solutions business problems.

Experience with programme and portfolio delivery, driving and managing projects and activities across multiples streams, realizing benefits against investment.

Proven success in driving and delivering continuous improvement in a large organization.

A deep understanding of the interdependent relationship between IT infrastructure information security and the applications / services they enable.

Desired Skills:

