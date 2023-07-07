SENIOR MANAGER: IT INFRASTRUCTURE

The organisation requires the services of a Senior Manager: Information Technology Instructure in the Information and Technology department. This position will be based at Groenkloof National Park, Pretoria.
Key Responsibilities:
- Lead and manage the development, procurement, and proactive maintenance of IT Infrastructure services.
- Identify and evaluate the value of All IT Infrastructure services and agree their criticality to SANParks operations.
- Contribute to strategic initiatives as key enablers to the architecture .
- Develop and implement plans to protect the infrastructure investment using a modern, froward looking asset management framework.
- Establish and monitor the ongoing utilisation of infrastructure services and establish measures to pre-empt future needs across data, bandwidth, and resilience for all services.
- Develop enterprise and solution architectures and align infrastructure standards, tools, and methodologies to these.
- Undertake appropriate levels of planning across infrastructure assets to ensure the SANParks future needs are met, and costly unplanned replacement and upgrades are avoided.
- Deploy resources for optimal coverage services, with expertise balanced across the full range of systems to mitigate “single points of failure” situations.
- Plan to ensure an appropriate balance of business-as-usual activity and new operational / strategic project activity.
- Ensure comprehensive disaster recovery architecture is maintained and agreed infrastructure related services are in place during business continuity events.
- Develop, implement, and regularly test business continuity, disaster recovery, emergency, incident response and recovery plans.
- Evaluate and respond to sensitive and contentious operational or service delivery issues to minimise technical, financial, reputational, and business risks.
- Provide reliable expert technical advice, analysis and recommendations and build relationships across key customer/stakeholder groups.
- Identify opportunities to further meet their organisational needs, foster relationships with IT peers.
- Development of business cases, specifications and feasibility studies, and partner with the IT projects unit and project management office.
- Maintain strong partnerships with vendors and suppliers, oversee and contribute to product evaluations, services and tender evaluations.
- Lead implements a culture of innovation, services excellence, performance and safety, investigate ways to continuously operationally improve the IT Infrastructure activity.
- Implement effective budgeting and business planning for the It Infrastructure activity.
Required Qualifications and Experience:
- Must be in possession of a 3 year IT degree or Diploma
- Must be in possession of a cloud architect certification (Azure , Goggle, Amazon) and one of the following IT certifications (Certified network professional or Aruba certified design professional or any other equivalent certification). The certification must not be older than 3 years.
- Should have 10 years IT Infrastructure experience in a complex organization.
- Should have 5 years management experience leading IT infrastructure services.
- Should have 3 years project management experience in IT Infrastructure projects. A project management certification will be advantageous.
- Should have experience in building asset management and ongoing maintenance plans.
- Should have extensive knowledge and experience in implementing the following: Cloud architecture, cloud implementation, data center operations, database administration, SD-WAN, MPLS, network engineering, client / server computing, hosted systems and hardware platforms.
- Should experience delivering a consultative and partnering approach with stakeholders.
- Proven relationship management experience with external vendors.
- Proven Ability applying technology solutions business problems.
- Experience with programme and portfolio delivery, driving and managing projects and activities across multiples streams, realizing benefits against investment.
- Proven success in driving and delivering continuous improvement in a large organization.
- A deep understanding of the interdependent relationship between IT infrastructure information security and the applications / services they enable.
Desired Skills:
- See above spec