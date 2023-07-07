Senior Software Developer at ALJ Recruitment – Gauteng Randburg

Senior Software Developer

Key Deliverables & Responsibilities (Among Others):

Codes, tests, complex systems using agreed standards, architectures and tools, to achieve a well-engineered result.

? Creates unit tests for all developed components

? Reviews own work and leads code reviews of colleagues’ work.

? Documents complex systems using to achieve a well-described landscape.

? Adhere to policies, standards and procedures applicable to software development, quality control and release management.

? Actively contributes to the implementation of quality improvement initiatives, helping to drive a Quality Culture

Experience

? Experience using ADO/Sparx can also be a value add.

? SaFe Agile qualified would be preferred.

? Experience in working on SmartVista Payment Platform would be beneficial

Essential Qualifications:

JAVA and .Net Core, OAuth 2.0, JSON, HTTP and ORACLE skills

? Azure/Amazon experience/qualifications would be preferred.

Desired Skills:

Java

.Net Core

OAuth 2.0

JSON

HTTP

Oracle

Azure/Amazon

SmartVista Payment Platform

SaFe Agile

ADO/Sparx

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A broad-based multinational media group

Learn more/Apply for this position