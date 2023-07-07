Senior Software Developer at ALJ Recruitment

Jul 7, 2023

Senior Software Developer
Key Deliverables & Responsibilities (Among Others):

  • Codes, tests, complex systems using agreed standards, architectures and tools, to achieve a well-engineered result.

? Creates unit tests for all developed components
? Reviews own work and leads code reviews of colleagues’ work.
? Documents complex systems using to achieve a well-described landscape.
? Adhere to policies, standards and procedures applicable to software development, quality control and release management.
? Actively contributes to the implementation of quality improvement initiatives, helping to drive a Quality Culture

Experience
? Experience using ADO/Sparx can also be a value add.
? SaFe Agile qualified would be preferred.
? Experience in working on SmartVista Payment Platform would be beneficial

Essential Qualifications:

  • JAVA and .Net Core, OAuth 2.0, JSON, HTTP and ORACLE skills

? Azure/Amazon experience/qualifications would be preferred.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • .Net Core
  • OAuth 2.0
  • JSON
  • HTTP
  • Oracle
  • Azure/Amazon
  • SmartVista Payment Platform
  • SaFe Agile
  • ADO/Sparx

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A broad-based multinational media group

Learn more/Apply for this position