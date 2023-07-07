Senior Software Developer at ALJ Recruitment

Senior Software Developer
Key Deliverables & Responsibilities (Among Others):
- Codes, tests, complex systems using agreed standards, architectures and tools, to achieve a well-engineered result.
? Creates unit tests for all developed components
? Reviews own work and leads code reviews of colleagues’ work.
? Documents complex systems using to achieve a well-described landscape.
? Adhere to policies, standards and procedures applicable to software development, quality control and release management.
? Actively contributes to the implementation of quality improvement initiatives, helping to drive a Quality Culture
Experience
? Experience using ADO/Sparx can also be a value add.
? SaFe Agile qualified would be preferred.
? Experience in working on SmartVista Payment Platform would be beneficial
Essential Qualifications:
- JAVA and .Net Core, OAuth 2.0, JSON, HTTP and ORACLE skills
? Azure/Amazon experience/qualifications would be preferred.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- .Net Core
- OAuth 2.0
- JSON
- HTTP
- Oracle
- Azure/Amazon
- SmartVista Payment Platform
- SaFe Agile
- ADO/Sparx
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A broad-based multinational media group