Software Technician

Jul 7, 2023

The main purpose of this position is to assist clients with the installation, support and training of company approved Software and Hardware.

  • To conduct the require pre and post installation inspections.
  • To efficiently install company approved Hardware and Software at clients’ sites.
  • To trouble shoot and problem solve during the installation process.
  • To complete all relevant administration efficiently as per the Policies and Procedures.
  • To liaise with the Helpdesk ensuring Software is licensed and vehicles are transferred to the customer base as per the relevant Policies and Procedures.
  • To provide general on-going support to allocated clients, including Software and Hardware problem solving and assisting with Software upgrades.
  • To ensure that all Software bugs/problems are logged on the correct database on a regular basis.
  • To ensure that the Branch In-house Software and Hardware Platform is running smoothly at all times.
  • To complete administrative tasks as per Company specifications (Example work sheets, job cards etc,)
  • To strictly adhere to all Departmental and Company Policies, Procedures and SOP’s.
  • To complete any other task or duty management may reasonably expect of you.

Qualifications and Requirements

  • Grade 12/Matric
  • Minimum 2 years relevant experience
  • A+ and N+
  • MS Office (Word – Excel – PowerPoint) – Intermediate
  • Valid Drivers’ License

