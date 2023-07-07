Software Technician – Gauteng Centurion

The main purpose of this position is to assist clients with the installation, support and training of company approved Software and Hardware.

To conduct the require pre and post installation inspections.

To efficiently install company approved Hardware and Software at clients’ sites.

To trouble shoot and problem solve during the installation process.

To complete all relevant administration efficiently as per the Policies and Procedures.

To liaise with the Helpdesk ensuring Software is licensed and vehicles are transferred to the customer base as per the relevant Policies and Procedures.

To provide general on-going support to allocated clients, including Software and Hardware problem solving and assisting with Software upgrades.

To ensure that all Software bugs/problems are logged on the correct database on a regular basis.

To ensure that the Branch In-house Software and Hardware Platform is running smoothly at all times.

To complete administrative tasks as per Company specifications (Example work sheets, job cards etc,)

To strictly adhere to all Departmental and Company Policies, Procedures and SOP’s.

To complete any other task or duty management may reasonably expect of you.

Qualifications and Requirements

Grade 12/Matric

Minimum 2 years relevant experience

A+ and N+

MS Office (Word – Excel – PowerPoint) – Intermediate

Valid Drivers’ License

Desired Skills:

Software Support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

