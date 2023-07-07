Systems Intergrator (Contract)

Jul 7, 2023

Role Purpose:
As a Systems Intergrator, you’ll be responsible for designing and implementing solutions that will allow our clients to manage their IT infrastructure. You should have a good understanding of the different elements of IT infrastructure and the business processes involved in managing them.
Qualifications

  • Tertiary qualification in information Systems, Computer Science or equivalent; (NQF level 7) or equivalent
  • Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS)
  • Microsoft Certified Professional Developer (MCPD)

Requirements

  • Consistently write, translate, and code software programs and applications according to specifications and developing workable enterprise systems.
  • Run and monitor software performance tests on new and existing programs for the purposes of correcting errors, isolating areas for improvement, and general debugging.
  • Administer critical analysis of test results and deliver solutions to problem areas.
  • Manage and/or provide guidance to junior software developers.
  • Perform configuration management on the integration code and systems interfaces.
  • Provision of secure application programme interface/ framework for external third-party systems to interface
  • Conform to legislation, policies, industry standards and best practice.
  • Keep up to date with the latest data protection and security threats and ensure we mitigate against this risk.

Desired Skills:

  • systems
  • intergrator
  • developer

