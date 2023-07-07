Systems Intergrator (Contract)

Role Purpose:
As a Systems Intergrator, you’ll be responsible for designing and implementing solutions that will allow our clients to manage their IT infrastructure. You should have a good understanding of the different elements of IT infrastructure and the business processes involved in managing them.
Qualifications
- Tertiary qualification in information Systems, Computer Science or equivalent; (NQF level 7) or equivalent
- Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS)
- Microsoft Certified Professional Developer (MCPD)
Requirements
- Consistently write, translate, and code software programs and applications according to specifications and developing workable enterprise systems.
- Run and monitor software performance tests on new and existing programs for the purposes of correcting errors, isolating areas for improvement, and general debugging.
- Administer critical analysis of test results and deliver solutions to problem areas.
- Manage and/or provide guidance to junior software developers.
- Perform configuration management on the integration code and systems interfaces.
- Provision of secure application programme interface/ framework for external third-party systems to interface
- Conform to legislation, policies, industry standards and best practice.
- Keep up to date with the latest data protection and security threats and ensure we mitigate against this risk.
Desired Skills:
- systems
- intergrator
- developer