Technical Tool Owner x3 – Remote – Eastern Cape East London

Job Description

End-to-End responsibility for the product during its entire lifecycle. This includes defining the strategic roadmap for the product as well as quality, technology, reliability, and cost. To assure this delivery, it is essential to work closely with the Business Product Owners, Solutions Architect, Security, Infrastructure, Developers, Business Analysts and QA team. The End-to-End responsibility includes close collaboration with Business customers as well as IT Service providers.

All activities will be done in compliance with the Company’s Integrity Code and other relevant policies.

Qualification and Experience

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology

Minimum 3 -5 Years’ experience in IT

The Job Requirements

Technical

Knowledge and experience in software design, platform design and application operations.

Knowledge and experience in recent IT base technology (CICD, DevOps, Cloud, API’s).

Knowledge of IT standards and Security concepts.

Knowledge of agile working methodologies.

Experience and/or knowledge of IT Infrastructure and Cloud concepts.

Knowledge and experience of how to plan projects, define deliverables and to control quality and cost matters.

Non- Technical

Customer focused

Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Pioneering spirit in dealing with new technologies.

Strong communication and conflict resolution skills.

Highly committed and driven.

Independent working attitude and self-directed learning skills.

Able to empower, motivate and inspire a team to top performance and promote creativity within the team.

Negotiation skills and strong focus on goals and results.

Experience leading a product team will be of advantage.

Outputs

Establish the strategic future roadmap for the Product.

Responsible for the planning and coordination of activities required to steer the product to align with the roadmap defined.

Clearly communicate and demonstrate the value of the product within the organization.

Lead and direct team members with various different skill sets to deliver a quality product.

Evaluation and prioritization of new requirements.

Promote continuous improvement through implementation and management of new processes to enhance productivity output.

Responsible for creating, implementing, and evaluating the product budget.

Effective communication and feedback between IT product team and Business stakeholders.

Provide feedback to management.

Act as escalation point for client issues that require product change resolution.

Participate in team discussions and provide input regarding strategic team decisions.

Actively participate in mitigating impediments which impacts successful completion of release/sprint goals

Collaborate and work with colleagues in different time zones.

Compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E.Q. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations.

Desired Skills:

APIs

Cloud Architecture

Computer Software Design

DevOps

IT Infrastructure

Platforms

