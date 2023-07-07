Test Analyst (Senior) 0825 – Gauteng Centurion

Test Analyst (Senior)

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

– Understanding of systems engineering concepts

– The ability to analyse a process from start to finish

– Requirement review & static analysis

– Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.

– Technical Test Case creation.

– Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

– Cypress framework for front end testing

– Apache Kafka

– Kibana

– Grafana

– Quarkus

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

– Agile development methodologies

– Confluence / Jira

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

– Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment.

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

e.g. Core Role tasks and responsibilities

– Collaboration with Team Lead, Stakeholders, IT PO and Team regarding Testing topics

– Test Execution, Defect capture.

– Maintenance of automation packs.

– Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.

– Assist with Developer (rest layer) unit testing automation

– Managing and communicating issues.

– Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.

– Defining and implementing test plan on projects.

– Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT sand UAT)

– Planning and effort estimation for test case execution

– Plan, organize and support test case creation

– Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts

– Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers

– Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution

– Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.

– Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing

– Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Lead / DevOps Lead

– Act as single point of contact between Developers and Testers

– Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics

– Ensure entry/exit criteria for all test phases are met in time

– Ensure that project time allocated to testing are utilized efficiently and effectively.

