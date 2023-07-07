Test Analyst (Senior) 0825

Test Analyst (Senior)
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
– Understanding of systems engineering concepts
– The ability to analyse a process from start to finish
– Requirement review & static analysis
– Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.
– Technical Test Case creation.
– Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
– Cypress framework for front end testing
– Apache Kafka
– Kibana
– Grafana
– Quarkus
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
– Agile development methodologies
– Confluence / Jira
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
– Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment.
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
e.g. Core Role tasks and responsibilities
– Collaboration with Team Lead, Stakeholders, IT PO and Team regarding Testing topics
– Test Execution, Defect capture.
– Maintenance of automation packs.
– Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.
– Assist with Developer (rest layer) unit testing automation
– Managing and communicating issues.
– Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.
– Defining and implementing test plan on projects.
– Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT sand UAT)
– Planning and effort estimation for test case execution
– Plan, organize and support test case creation
– Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts
– Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers
– Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution
– Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.
– Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing
– Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Lead / DevOps Lead
– Act as single point of contact between Developers and Testers
– Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics
– Ensure entry/exit criteria for all test phases are met in time
– Ensure that project time allocated to testing are utilized efficiently and effectively.
