Test Automation Engineer (G_1720) KG – Gauteng Midrand

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Collaborate with team, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.

Automation of Frontend, Backend and Integration, performance and load testing using industry standard tools, fit for purpose.

Integrate automation testing at various stages of the build and deploy pipeline for development, regression & release cycles. Working with the feature teams to build up disposable test environments.

Overall management and maintenance and preparation of test data.

Interpretation of Testing Results and logging of Defects on JIRA.

Coordination between development and support environments.

Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during automated testing.

Independently analyse, design as well as develop medium, complex testing components required for Automation.

Perform continuous quality analysis and provide internal tools to help ensure that quality of the products we ship to customers are of the highest standard.

Establish, implement and evolve the formal QA processes to ensure that the group is using industry accepted standard methodologies.

Design and develop the testing infrastructure i.e. testing tools, test frameworks, test reporting mechanisms to test software and services, applying NoOps principles.

Integrate the testing infrastructure with the continuous integration and continuous deployment systems to ensure all of the tools, services developed are accurately tested and meet the quality goals.

Stay knowledgeable of new testing tools and strategies and evaluate the technologies to incorporate into the projects.

Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

Relevant IT Degree

3 years plus in a test automation role, more than 5 year’s total experience in software development

ISTQB Certification (Advantageous)

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Automation Frameworks: Selenium, Cucumber etc

Languages: Java, JavaScript

CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines, Unit Testing

Databases: SQL Language

Infrastructure: Familiar with Cloud AWS or AZURE

Skills:

Automation of Frontend, Backend and Integration testing.

Test data management.

Performance, security and load testing.

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Development experience.

Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data

Security and Reliability Testing.

Portability Testing.

Technical Test Case creation.

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Test Tools Experience:

JIRA, XRay, Confluence

Selenium / Jenkins

Serenity / Cucumber

API Testing.

Static and Dynamic analysis.

Resource Utilisation.

Desired Skills:

Java

Selenium

AWS or Azure cloud

Jira

API Testing

Learn more/Apply for this position