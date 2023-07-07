Test Automation Engineer (G_1720) KG

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • Collaborate with team, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.

  • Automation of Frontend, Backend and Integration, performance and load testing using industry standard tools, fit for purpose.

  • Integrate automation testing at various stages of the build and deploy pipeline for development, regression & release cycles. Working with the feature teams to build up disposable test environments.

  • Overall management and maintenance and preparation of test data.

  • Interpretation of Testing Results and logging of Defects on JIRA.

  • Coordination between development and support environments.

  • Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during automated testing.

  • Independently analyse, design as well as develop medium, complex testing components required for Automation.

  • Perform continuous quality analysis and provide internal tools to help ensure that quality of the products we ship to customers are of the highest standard.

  • Establish, implement and evolve the formal QA processes to ensure that the group is using industry accepted standard methodologies.

  • Design and develop the testing infrastructure i.e. testing tools, test frameworks, test reporting mechanisms to test software and services, applying NoOps principles.

  • Integrate the testing infrastructure with the continuous integration and continuous deployment systems to ensure all of the tools, services developed are accurately tested and meet the quality goals.

  • Stay knowledgeable of new testing tools and strategies and evaluate the technologies to incorporate into the projects.

  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.

  • Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

Relevant IT Degree

3 years plus in a test automation role, more than 5 year’s total experience in software development

ISTQB Certification (Advantageous)

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Automation Frameworks: Selenium, Cucumber etc

Languages: Java, JavaScript

CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines, Unit Testing

Databases: SQL Language

Infrastructure: Familiar with Cloud AWS or AZURE

Skills:

Automation of Frontend, Backend and Integration testing.

Test data management.

Performance, security and load testing.

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Development experience.

Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data

Security and Reliability Testing.

Portability Testing.

Technical Test Case creation.

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Test Tools Experience:

JIRA, XRay, Confluence

Selenium / Jenkins

Serenity / Cucumber

API Testing.

Static and Dynamic analysis.

Resource Utilisation.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Selenium
  • AWS or Azure cloud
  • Jira
  • API Testing

