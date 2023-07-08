ESG Analyst

Are you ready to be a part of something extraordinary? Look no further than our client who is paving the way for a sustainable and inclusive future. As a leading investment firm with a forward thinking approach, they are seeking talented individuals like you to join our team and make a meaningful impact as a Sustainability Investment Analyst.
Key Responsibilities of the Position:
- Assisting with improvements, enhancements, and the implementation of changes within the Responsible and Sustainable Investment capabilities and processes.
- Maintaining the existing impact management, monitoring, and reporting process.
- Stewardship and non-financial reporting: Reporting to clients on the integration of their portfolios.
- Keeping up to date with new developments, contributing to investment papers and participating in credit and investment-related committees and meetings.
- Supporting the Portfolio Managers and Business Development team with client meetings, report-backs and new business presentations relating to all areas of Responsible Investing.
- Building partnerships and creating new alliances with key stakeholders relating to Responsible Investing.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Honour’s in Development Finance or Economics, or equivalent degree with a focus on environment science (climate), sustainability, or similar.
- At least 3 years or relevant experience (ESG/Climate/Sustainability).
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- Research and Evaluation
- Communication
- Reporting
- Stakeholder Engagement
- Integration and Investment Analysis
- Industry Knowledge
- ESG Metrics and Rating
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours