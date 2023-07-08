ESG Analyst

Jul 8, 2023

Are you ready to be a part of something extraordinary? Look no further than our client who is paving the way for a sustainable and inclusive future. As a leading investment firm with a forward thinking approach, they are seeking talented individuals like you to join our team and make a meaningful impact as a Sustainability Investment Analyst.

Key Responsibilities of the Position:

  • Assisting with improvements, enhancements, and the implementation of changes within the Responsible and Sustainable Investment capabilities and processes.
  • Maintaining the existing impact management, monitoring, and reporting process.
  • Stewardship and non-financial reporting: Reporting to clients on the integration of their portfolios.
  • Keeping up to date with new developments, contributing to investment papers and participating in credit and investment-related committees and meetings.
  • Supporting the Portfolio Managers and Business Development team with client meetings, report-backs and new business presentations relating to all areas of Responsible Investing.
  • Building partnerships and creating new alliances with key stakeholders relating to Responsible Investing.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Honour’s in Development Finance or Economics, or equivalent degree with a focus on environment science (climate), sustainability, or similar.
  • At least 3 years or relevant experience (ESG/Climate/Sustainability).

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analysis
  • Research and Evaluation
  • Communication
  • Reporting
  • Stakeholder Engagement
  • Integration and Investment Analysis
  • Industry Knowledge
  • ESG Metrics and Rating

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

