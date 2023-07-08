Our client is a pioneering force in South Africa’s developmental investment landscape and is seeking a brilliant and meticulous Fixed Income Analyst to join their team.
As a Fixed Income Analyst, you will be responsible for analysing market trends, identifying investment opportunities, and making recommendations to our clients. You will work closely with a team of investment professionals to develop and implement investment strategies that meet our clients’ needs.
If you are a self-motivated individual who is passionate about the financial markets and is looking for an exciting new challenge, then we want to hear from you.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Min 3 years’ work experience in a relevant analytical or risk management role.
- B Bus Sci, post graduate degree in Stats /Maths or similar is required
- CFA/FRM or similar would be advantageous.
- Sound macroeconomic understanding, complemented by a strong quantitative skillset (econometrics, statistics, etc.)
- Coding proficiency in at least one programming language (R/Python/VBA, etc.)
Desired Skills:
- Financial Analysis
- Economic and Market Analysis
- Risk Assessment
- Investment Research
- Financial Modelling
- Data Analysis
- Communication and Reporting
- Regulatory Compliance
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree