Fixed Income Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client has an exciting opportunity for you to join their team. They are seeking a talented and experienced analyst to work with them in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.

As a Fixed Income Analyst, you will be responsible for analysing market trends, identifying investment opportunities, and making recommendations to our clients. You will work closely with a team of investment professionals to develop and implement investment strategies that meet our clients’ needs.

The ideal candidate will have a strong background in fixed income analysis, with a deep understanding of market dynamics and investment principles. You should be highly analytical, detail-oriented, and able to work well under pressure.

Qualifications and Experience:

Minimum 3 years of Fixed Income experience

B Bus Sci, post graduate degree in Statistics, Mathematics or similar is required

Coding proficiency (Python, R or VBA)

CFA advantageous

Desired Skills:

Risk Management

Communication

Compliance and Regulations

Investment Strategy

Financial Modelling

Market Research and Economic Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

