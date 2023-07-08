Fixed Income Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client has an exciting opportunity for you to join their team. They are seeking a talented and experienced analyst to work with them in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
As a Fixed Income Analyst, you will be responsible for analysing market trends, identifying investment opportunities, and making recommendations to our clients. You will work closely with a team of investment professionals to develop and implement investment strategies that meet our clients’ needs.
The ideal candidate will have a strong background in fixed income analysis, with a deep understanding of market dynamics and investment principles. You should be highly analytical, detail-oriented, and able to work well under pressure.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Minimum 3 years of Fixed Income experience
- B Bus Sci, post graduate degree in Statistics, Mathematics or similar is required
- Coding proficiency (Python, R or VBA)
- CFA advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Risk Management
- Communication
- Compliance and Regulations
- Investment Strategy
- Financial Modelling
- Market Research and Economic Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree