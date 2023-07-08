Fixed Income Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client is a pioneering force in South Africa’s developmental investment landscape and is seeking a brilliant and meticulous Fixed Income Analyst to join their team.

As a Fixed Income Analyst, you will be responsible for analysing market trends, identifying investment opportunities, and making recommendations to our clients. You will work closely with a team of investment professionals to develop and implement investment strategies that meet our clients’ needs.

If you are a self-motivated individual who is passionate about the financial markets and is looking for an exciting new challenge, then we want to hear from you.

Qualifications and Experience:

Min 3 years’ work experience in a relevant analytical or risk management role.

B Bus Sci, post graduate degree in Stats /Maths or similar is required

CFA/FRM or similar would be advantageous.

Sound macroeconomic understanding, complemented by a strong quantitative skillset (econometrics, statistics, etc.)

Coding proficiency in at least one programming language (R/Python/VBA, etc.)

Desired Skills:

Financial Analysis

Economic and Market Analysis

Risk Assessment

Investment Research

Financial Modelling

Data Analysis

Communication and Reporting

Regulatory Compliance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

