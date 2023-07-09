Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Multinational pharmaceutical company has an exciting opportunity for an experienced Data Engineer.

Matric and Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Data Informatics, Information Technology or any other related degree

5+ year SQL experience

3-5 years’ experience in Pharmaceutical or FMCG industry

Experience working with and understanding SAP data

Experience with BI tools supporting the ETL process/data integration and visualisation e.g., SSIS/SQL/Qlik/Tableau/Power BI

Supply Chain experience

Extensive knowledge of SQL and Azure Cloud Services

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office products, PowerPoint and Word and a master level of knowledge in Excel

Strong programming skills in languages such as SQL, Python, or similar

Extensive knowledge of Master Data Governance

Knowledge of business applications and related tools, for example, SAP, Supply Chain applications, advantageous

Knowledge of data governance principles and compliance regulations

System analysis and design

Data Science

Data Infrastructure Design and Development:

Design, develop, and maintain scalable and cost-effective data infrastructure on Azure cloud, considering budgeting techniques, to support data processing, storage, and analysis.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand data requirements and translate them into technical solutions that align with budgetary constraints.

Implement best practices for data engineering, including data modelling, schema design, and performance optimization while optimising costs.

Data Integration and ETL:

Develop and implement robust Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) processes to integrate data from various sources into the data infrastructure.

Ensure data integrity, accuracy, and consistency throughout the ETL pipeline.

Monitor and troubleshoot data integration processes to identify and resolve any issues or anomalies.

Database Management and Optimization:

Administer and manage databases on Azure SQL Database, implementing cost-effective database management techniques such as resource utilization optimization and query optimization.

Ensure data security, privacy, and compliance with relevant regulations.

Implement and maintain backup, recovery, and disaster recovery strategies for critical data assets.

Data Quality and Governance:

Develop and implement data quality frameworks, processes, and standards.

Collaborate with data scientists, analysts, and business stakeholders to define data quality metrics and monitor data quality over time.

Work with the data governance team to ensure compliance with data governance policies and procedures.

Azure Cloud Services:

Leverage Azure cloud services to build scalable and cost-effective data solutions.

Implement data pipelines using Azure Data Factory or SSIS.

Utilize Azure security features and practices to ensure data protection and compliance.

Collaboration and Documentation:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including business, analysts, and software engineers, to understand data requirements and deliver optimal data solutions.

Document data engineering processes, system architecture, and technical specifications.

Provide technical guidance and mentorship to junior data engineers or analysts as needed.

