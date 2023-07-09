Service Desk Analyst

ENVIRONMENT:

A strong technical & ambitious Service Desk Analyst is sought by a dynamic provider of innovative Software & Systems Solutions to fulfil the administrative and quality-assurance tasks associated with its Service Desk operations. Your role will also entail ensuring feedback and follow ups to customers is meaning and accurate, assessing and verifying final SLA-status for applicable call records & assessing tickets for out of contract billing and submit invoice instruction to the Accounts Department for all approved ad-hoc billing. You will need Matric/Grade 12 and at least 1 year Analysis work experience including Data Management. Any understanding and/or experience of ITIL Foundation v3 will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Customer Service – Remain courteous, tactful, honest and professional in all communication with other parties. Ensure that feedback and follow ups to customers is meaningful and accurate.

Escalate/Resolve discrepancies.

Provide customers and external call-centres with regular status-updates for open support-records.

Assess and verify final SLA-status for applicable call-records.

Assess tickets for out of contract billing and submit invoice instruction to the Accounts Department for all approved ad-hoc billing.

At regular intervals provide customers with alignment-confirmation, status-updates and stakeholders with quality monitoring reports.

Ensure that all reports are accurate and precise.

Maintain and submit a monthly ad-hoc report to the Management Team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric / Grade 12.

1 Year Analysis work experience.

Data Management knowledge.

Advantageous –

ITIL Foundation v3/Good understanding of ITIL.

ATTRIBUTES:

Communication Skills.

Attention to detail.

Interpersonal relationships.

Initiative and self-motivation.

Coaching and mentoring.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Service

Desk

Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position