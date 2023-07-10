Analyst Developer- NodeJS Conversational banking Stellenbosch OR Sandton

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

As an Analyst Developer for Conversational Banking, your purpose is to develop cutting-edge solutions that will revolutionize the way our clients engage with our banking services. Through your well-honed full stack development skillset, you will be at the forefront of innovation, utilizing the latest technologies to design, build and maintain chatbots, voice assistances, enable complex integrations, and other conversational interfaces that provide a seamless, personalized, and secure experience for our clients. You will work collaboratively with other developers, data scientist and product managers to deliver solutions that are scalable, efficient, and easy to use, while keeping up to date with latest industry trends and best practices.

Experience

5 – 7 years proven software development experience

Experience in the following development languages:

* Full stack web development

* Modern Javascript, CSS & HTML

* Web Components

* NodeJS

* MSSQL

* Web Services

* Rest services

Qualifications (Minimum)

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Min

Must have detailed knowledge of

* IT Systems development processes (SDLC)

* Application development

* Standards and governance

* Agile development life cycle

* Testing practices

Ideal

Knowledge of:

* UML

* Systems analysis and design

* Systems architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

* Practical knowlege of AWS services

* Basic understanding of chat bot development using WhatsApp and social media

Solid understanding of

* Banking systems environment

* Banking business model

* Best practices of Quality Assurance (QA)

* Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

* Communications Skills

* Facilitation Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Negotiation skills

* Influencing Skills

* Presentation Skills

* Attention to Detail

* Commercial Thinking Skills

* Planning, organising and coordination skills

* Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Conditions of Employment

Desired Skills:

node.js

JavaScript

AWS

