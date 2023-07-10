Business Analyst at The Foschini Group – Western Cape Parow

Position Description:
The opportunity:
We’re looking to add great new talent to our Finance team! We constantly challenge ourselves to improve our systems and processes as we strive to create that seamless customer experience.
Responsibilities:
• Stakeholder engagement via workshop facilitation, meetings and interviews to elicit and understand business requirements for change requests and major mainly finance related projects.
• Analyse requirements to identify system and business change impacts (people, process, technology).
• Document and present business processes and requirements specifications.
• Produce flowcharts, use cases, wireframes and any other documentation required to clarify business understanding and communicate effectively with delivery teams.
• Build test cases based on the business requirements and support user acceptance testing.
• Support the creation of training material.
• Support sign off of relevant project deliverables and milestones.
• Assist project managers with project planning, risk mitigation and scope management.
Requirements:
• A relevant tertiary qualification (would be advantageous)
• A recognised Business Analysis diploma or qualification
• Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst
• Finance background and/or experience (would be advantageous)
• Experience in using Blueprint and Visio (would be advantageous)
• To be able to anticipate and evaluate the impact of possible problem solutions prior to implementation
• Work independently and in a team-oriented, collaborative environment
• To demonstrate innovative, critical thinking and problem solving skills
• Strong interpersonal, facilitation and stakeholder management skills with the ability to influence
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills
• Good attention to detail and levels of accuracy
• Sound business acumen with a strong customer service focus
• Proven ability in multi-tasking and managing several deliverables at once