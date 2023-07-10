Business Analyst at The Foschini Group – Western Cape Parow

Position Description:

The opportunity:

We’re looking to add great new talent to our Finance team! We constantly challenge ourselves to improve our systems and processes as we strive to create that seamless customer experience.

Responsibilities:

• Stakeholder engagement via workshop facilitation, meetings and interviews to elicit and understand business requirements for change requests and major mainly finance related projects.

• Analyse requirements to identify system and business change impacts (people, process, technology).

• Document and present business processes and requirements specifications.

• Produce flowcharts, use cases, wireframes and any other documentation required to clarify business understanding and communicate effectively with delivery teams.

• Build test cases based on the business requirements and support user acceptance testing.

• Support the creation of training material.

• Support sign off of relevant project deliverables and milestones.

• Assist project managers with project planning, risk mitigation and scope management.

Requirements:

• A relevant tertiary qualification (would be advantageous)

• A recognised Business Analysis diploma or qualification

• Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst

• Finance background and/or experience (would be advantageous)

• Experience in using Blueprint and Visio (would be advantageous)

• To be able to anticipate and evaluate the impact of possible problem solutions prior to implementation

• Work independently and in a team-oriented, collaborative environment

• To demonstrate innovative, critical thinking and problem solving skills

• Strong interpersonal, facilitation and stakeholder management skills with the ability to influence

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills

• Good attention to detail and levels of accuracy

• Sound business acumen with a strong customer service focus

• Proven ability in multi-tasking and managing several deliverables at once

