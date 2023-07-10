Customer savings with Commvault and Microsoft

Commvault and Microsoft have announced the results of an independent study from Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) showing real world cost savings driven by Commvault and Microsoft’s joint solutions for securing and protecting over 1-million terabytes – or 1 Exabyte – of customer data.

Through their long-standing collaboration, the companies deliver breadth of coverage, flexibility, cost efficiency, and reduced risk to customers. The ESG study, titled “Analysing the Economic Benefits of Data Protection with Commvault on Microsoft Azure,” found that customers reported 30% cost savings, 38% reduction in data footprint, and thousands of hours of staff time recovered along with improved data security.

“The financial and business impacts that our customers have reported in this study are nothing short of compelling – in fact, these benefits are why customers have entrusted Commvault to protect over one exabyte of data, and growing, on Microsoft Azure,” says Ranga Rajagopalan, senior vice-president: products at Commvault. “Together with Microsoft, we offer data protection that is cost efficient, agile, and secure – serving as the true catalyst for enterprises looking to streamline data operations and improve their data security posture while accelerating their digital transformation.”

“At a time when businesses face unprecedented challenges to secure their data from ransomware, reduce costs and optimize their data environments, Commvault’s collaboration with Microsoft is delivering strong results for our joint customers,” says Katy Brown, Microsoft corporate vice-president: enterprise sales, software and digital platforms. “Through our long-term collaboration, we have consistently enabled an accelerated, secure path to cloud transformation on Microsoft Azure for customers across segments and industries.”

According to Nathan McAfee, Senior Analyst at ESG and lead analyst on the study: “It’s clear that the results achieved with Commvault’s software on Microsoft Azure show strong consistency across most industries, customer profiles, and organisation size. The variety of workloads that the combined solution protects is impressive and a significant factor that helps organisations reduce vendors, and thereby reduce technical debt, complexity, and risk.”